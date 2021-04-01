NPA bail decision baffling

By the state’s own admission, the two suspects who appeared in court this week in connection with a fraudulent rental scheme in Mamelodi, Pretoria are alleged members of the notorious criminal gang Boko Haram operating in the area.



Mncedisi Donald Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both aged 37, were arrested early this month for allegedly hijacking family units in a new residential block known as Nkandla at Mamelodi West hostel and illegally renting them for R2,500 a month...