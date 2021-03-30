Bafana have now paid the ultimate price by failing to qualify for Afcon
Safa choice of Ntseki as cheap option costly for SA
Molefi Ntseki should be applauded for taking his failure to qualify Bafana Bafana for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations on the chin.
“The success of the team is my success‚ the failures of the team firstly start with me‚ to say‚ 'I have failed as a coach' because in football we need to own up,” the Bafana coach said in comments sent by Safa following SA’s 0-2 defeat to Sudan on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.