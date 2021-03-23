Integrity is foreign lingo for ANC
In January 2019, Bosasa executive Richard Le Roux testified at the state capture commission that the politically connected company had funded security upgrades at the homes of some ANC leaders.
One of the alleged beneficiaries was Gwede Mantashe, ANC secretary-general at the time. Le Roux had estimated that the upgrades to Mantashe’s properties cost in the region of R300,000. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.