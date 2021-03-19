Columnists

Pit toilet saga leaves lingering stench

By Sowetan - 19 March 2021 - 07:17

It is unthinkable what an 11-year-old boy in the Eastern Cape must have felt when his school principal told him to strip down to his underwear and jump into a pit toilet to retrieve the headmaster’s phone.

The story shocked the nation this week when a community leader blew the whistle. The principal, Lubeko Mgandela, had accidentally dropped his phone in a pit toilet...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X