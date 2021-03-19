Pit toilet saga leaves lingering stench
It is unthinkable what an 11-year-old boy in the Eastern Cape must have felt when his school principal told him to strip down to his underwear and jump into a pit toilet to retrieve the headmaster’s phone.
The story shocked the nation this week when a community leader blew the whistle. The principal, Lubeko Mgandela, had accidentally dropped his phone in a pit toilet...
