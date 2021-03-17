We're conditioned to believe we need motivation to get committed
The real truth about commitment – a game changer in an uncertain world
Once upon a time there were people that worked in offices, with water-coolers and boardrooms and an IT department down the corridor. Once upon a time there were designated parking bays beneath high-rise buildings; there were lunch breaks at 1pm and knock-offs at 5pm.
There was traffic and coffee runs and tickets to the game on Saturday. This was life. This was certainty. Until one day, it was gone. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.