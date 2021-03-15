Pupils suffer as officials drag feet
It is a shame that almost 27 years into democracy, there are still pupils who struggle to access education as they must walk 10km to 20km to get to school.
In today’s edition we report on pupils from Waaikraal farms in Delmas, Mpumalanga, who have to trek a long distance to get to a central spot to catch transport to schools. They have been doing the gruelling walk in the dark, wee hours of the morning through farmland bushes, exposing themselves to being mugged or raped since September when scholar transport decided to scale back because of bad roads and costs...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.