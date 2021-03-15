Pupils suffer as officials drag feet

It is a shame that almost 27 years into democracy, there are still pupils who struggle to access education as they must walk 10km to 20km to get to school.



In today’s edition we report on pupils from Waaikraal farms in Delmas, Mpumalanga, who have to trek a long distance to get to a central spot to catch transport to schools. They have been doing the gruelling walk in the dark, wee hours of the morning through farmland bushes, exposing themselves to being mugged or raped since September when scholar transport decided to scale back because of bad roads and costs...