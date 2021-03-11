Everyone has a right to clean water; don't pollute it

Access to clean water is a basic human right. As we celebrate Human Rights Month and the National Water Month in our country in the month of March, it is crucial that every person has sustainable access to clean and healthy water. Water is life and access to clean and healthy water leads to healthy communities.



People have a right to live in a healthy and sustainable environment. Rivers and all other watercourses are essential in providing the most precious resource which is also the source of life. It is therefore crucial to keep the environment, especially water resources, clean and healthy at all times...