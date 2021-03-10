Continent's football needs leadership

Motsepe is the man to revive CAF

Patrice Motsepe’s expected ascension to the Confederation of African Football presidency is a truly remarkable achievement for SA football, which has had little to celebrate of late.



On Friday, the SA businessman should be installed as CAF president unopposed at the organisation’s congress in Morocco, after a deal brokered by Fifa president Gianni Infantino saw his challengers agree he’s the best man for the job...