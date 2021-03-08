Four tips to find your way back to financial freedom

I recently came across a post on social media that resonated with me: “You work 40 hours a week to earn your income. The least you can do is spend 20 minutes managing it.” This is so true! If you don’t manage your money, it will end up managing you.



Unfortunately, many people are experiencing this right now. Living paycheque-to-paycheque means that your salary only lasts half of the next month at best, and you have no Plan B if something catches you off-guard. This is one of the reasons why so many people are drowning in debt...