Ace up her sleeve must not save public protector
The ANC’s national working committee is expected to discuss and take a position on a report into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
An independent panel constituted by parliament found that there was prima facie evidence that Mkhwebane was guilty of misconduct and is incompetent. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.