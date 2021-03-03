Female reporters were appointed to influential roles
I found my own path and roped in women to occupy senior roles
My appointment as editor of Sowetan in August 2011 was part of a crisis management strategy by the listed media group Avusa, after editorial mishaps had occurred.
The highlight of the mishaps was the publication of a column that advocated an act of a gross human rights violation I would rather not mention. It was not an editorial oversight of a factual nature that could be corrected by publishing a correction in a subsequent edition. It was an affront on the foundational values of the newspaper itself and the country’s constitution...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.