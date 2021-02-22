Reflecting on vantage point of transforming society

In 2002, yours truly was appointed as the editor of this iconic paper. The brief from the new owners, the New African Publications (a part of the New African Investment or Nail), was to reposition it to track the transforming lives of its readership: the black African majority.



To fully appreciate the task at hand it’s important to understand where the country was at the time. The pace of socioeconomic change was staggering...