Sowetan is still key to nation building

My first stint at Sowetan was in the early 1990s as a trainee at the Argus Cadet School at The Star building in Sauer Street, central Johannesburg, where my fellow trainees and I were deployed at the iconic newspaper for experiential training.



At the time, Sowetan was owned by Argus Newspapers, which later became Independent Newspapers when it was bought by an Irish-based media company...