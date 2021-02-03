Competency must come before cadre deployment
SA's long-term vaccine is a professional, ethical public service
Martin Luther King Jr. said: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
The same can be said for government. It would be fair to suggest public expectations of the ANC government are low even in moments of comfort. A story about government corruption hardly raises an eyebrow anymore and a failure in service delivery is met more with expectation than shock...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.