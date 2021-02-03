Competency must come before cadre deployment

SA's long-term vaccine is a professional, ethical public service

Martin Luther King Jr. said: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”



The same can be said for government. It would be fair to suggest public expectations of the ANC government are low even in moments of comfort. A story about government corruption hardly raises an eyebrow anymore and a failure in service delivery is met more with expectation than shock...