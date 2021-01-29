Allyship allows him to queerbait incessantly

Siv Ngesi is the Leon Schuster of gay rights

In the onslaught of diversely cast shows of the 90s, a show called Streaks would become one of the most memorable of its time.



One particular star of this cast was Th​emba Ndaba, who played the role of a flamboyant gay hairdresser. Ndaba barely lasted a season on the show when he became the subject of social derision for a gay role that did not reflect the heterosexual actor off camera, who was happily married to Sophie Ndaba at the time...