Allyship allows him to queerbait incessantly
Siv Ngesi is the Leon Schuster of gay rights
In the onslaught of diversely cast shows of the 90s, a show called Streaks would become one of the most memorable of its time.
One particular star of this cast was Themba Ndaba, who played the role of a flamboyant gay hairdresser. Ndaba barely lasted a season on the show when he became the subject of social derision for a gay role that did not reflect the heterosexual actor off camera, who was happily married to Sophie Ndaba at the time...
