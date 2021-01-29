Columnists

Rescue SSA from shady characters

By Sowetan - 29 January 2021 - 07:35

Arguably, the most astonishing allegations we have heard this week were how spies ran amok, looting the State Security Agency (SSA) to serve the political agenda of then president Jacob Zuma and his associates.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission, former minister Sydney Mufamadi detailed how cash payments of R2.5m a month were taken by then state security minister David Mahlobo, allegedly to benefit Zuma...

