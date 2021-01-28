Some still making fun of virus while people are dying a painful death
SA needs to be educated on how vaccine will work
It’s not a matter of choice, SA needs the vaccine. When I come across the breaking news reported every morning about the Covid-19 statistics I ask myself whether people who make nasty comments on social media saying they will not take a jab are for real.
One can say "I cannot take a jab" knowing she/he is waiting for it with red eyes while misleading others. ..
