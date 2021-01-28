Our leaders make laws they flout and can't abide by but expect citizens to obey them

Let's start thinking of self-leadership rather than being led by politicians

At this point I think we need to consider leadership. In SA, hell, I think across the world given the past four years in the US, I think we need to start thinking and worrying more about self-leadership than being led.



Leadership is overacted, or at least that’s how the leaders of today leave us thinking. They make laws that they flout. They adopt regulations they can’t abide by. Then they get away with a mere apology...