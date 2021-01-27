Fast-track information on vaccines

“What I know about the Covid-19 vaccine is what I see on social media, that if you inject yourself with this vaccine, within a couple of hours you are going to be dead.”



This is what Zodwa Sepotokele, a 49-year-old tavern owner from Orlando East in Soweto told this newspaper two weeks ago during a snap survey of what ordinary folk understood about the Covid-19 vaccine...