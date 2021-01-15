Columnists

Covid pandemic has exposed both the deep inequalities of the world and how interconnected we all are

Pledge to conserve water as one of your New Year's resolutions

By Khulekani Ngcobo - 15 January 2021 - 07:15

What are your New Year’s resolutions? Have you thought of ways that you can use to conserve water?

By taking the pledge to save water! With this pledge, you agree that water is a precious resource and we must work together to protect our water supplies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X