Covid pandemic has exposed both the deep inequalities of the world and how interconnected we all are
Pledge to conserve water as one of your New Year's resolutions
What are your New Year’s resolutions? Have you thought of ways that you can use to conserve water?
By taking the pledge to save water! With this pledge, you agree that water is a precious resource and we must work together to protect our water supplies...
