Freedom of speech comes with certain responsibilities and unproven claims could cause chaos in the fight against the pandemic
Conspiracy theories not proven
It seems conspiracy theorists, like the adage on the poor goes, will always be with us. SA and the rest of the globe are in the throngs of a deadly pandemic, which all right-thinking people should be worried of defeating, and at the rate it is going, by all means necessary. In this instance the end may well justify the means.
Our country is being hit by a seemingly relentless second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, driven lately by a variant that was reportedly first identified on our shores, which has seen the number of infections spiral out of control, with cases now well over a million...
