Who guards the guards?

Traversing the murky waters of consumer data mining

I have been following the social media brouhaha around the new WhatsApp privacy laws that will see the application share user information, including billing information and some consumer messages with Facebook.



People are threatening to leave WhatsApp for Telegram and other supposedly “safe” sites, arguing that they don't want to be under surveillance. The sad reality that they don't understand is that the minute they use Google search engine or sign up for Gmail, Facebook, or any social media accounts, they already sign over this information that they believe has been protected all along...