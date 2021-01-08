Bad choices haunting America
The chaotic scenes out of the US this week bore striking resemblance to those of many Hollywood blockbusters about terrorist attacks on America’s great corridors of power.
Only this time the terrorists were domestic. They were driven by racist rage, fuelled by the incessant lies of their president, Donald Trump, a man who has embarrassingly refused to accept an election defeat...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.