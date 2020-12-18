Reality is all public spaces – indoors and outdoors – increase chances of coronavirus spreading so have a safe festive season at home
Alas, little to be cheerful about as tough year draws to an end
This being the last column for the year, I thought it would be full of laughter and levity, the elements that characterise my writing. Sadly, there is very little to be cheerful about.
As a country, as a continent, as part of the rest of humanity, we are in trouble. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that Covid-19 is not about to disappear, that it will continue to claim more lives, rob people of their jobs, and generally wreak havoc over the next few months, or even years. But human resilience can never be underestimated...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.