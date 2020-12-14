We need to rid ourselves of this thorn in our flesh

Gender-based violence in SA: the new terror, the new normal

No country exists free of violence, whether moderate or severe, and SA is no exception – hence, it is customarily referred to as having a ‘culture of violence’. SA is also widely known for its scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, to the extent that it is notorious for being one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a womxn.



Statistically, SA is ranked 38th out of 163 of the most violent countries in the world. Given this violent culture, SA has become a terror for womxn and children because of its high levels of GBV and other related issues, which are commonly making news headlines. This scourge threatens the very existence of its citizens, particularly womxn, children and the LGBTQ+ community. It has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence, where rape and sexual violence have become the order of the day. Womxn, young girls and children in our country die at the hands of men every day – abused, assaulted, harassed and murdered...