Clear, active communication should clarify issues
Dearth of civic activism deals blow to buy black campaign
The Buy Black Campaign week which on December 7 ends tomorrow. The jury remains out if the campaign would achieved its goal, which is to encourage black people to support local black business by spending at least R100 a day at such businesses.
It was forecast by the organisers that the campaign has the potential to generate almost R10bn for black businesses. I support the initiative, but two days into this campaign, I have not seen any significant support to black business. I have not seen any significant drop in patronage at white-owned malls...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.