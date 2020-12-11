Clear, active communication should clarify issues

Dearth of civic activism deals blow to buy black campaign

The Buy Black Campaign week which on December 7 ends tomorrow. The jury remains out if the campaign would achieved its goal, which is to encourage black people to support local black business by spending at least R100 a day at such businesses.



It was forecast by the organisers that the campaign has the potential to generate almost R10bn for black businesses. I support the initiative, but two days into this campaign, I have not seen any significant support to black business. I have not seen any significant drop in patronage at white-owned malls...