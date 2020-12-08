Columnists

Draft report on abuse clarifies significance of women in SANDF

Fighting sexual misconduct matters to the defence force

By NOSIVIWE MAPISA-NQAKULA - 08 December 2020 - 07:41

The commemoration of 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children this year comes at a time Covid-19 has exposed the brutal inequalities in our society and its fractures.

The 16 Days is a time for deep introspection about us as a nation. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is not exempt; our members are not just drawn from the broader society it serves, they should be an example of what our society could be...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X