Draft report on abuse clarifies significance of women in SANDF

Fighting sexual misconduct matters to the defence force

The commemoration of 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children this year comes at a time Covid-19 has exposed the brutal inequalities in our society and its fractures.



The 16 Days is a time for deep introspection about us as a nation. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is not exempt; our members are not just drawn from the broader society it serves, they should be an example of what our society could be...