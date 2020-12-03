Power of abusers is to make battered, bruised and broken woman believe she deserves it
Give victims of abuse back their voices and empower them
Today is day nine of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign. This annual campaign keeps the plight of women and children who find themselves under the yoke of abuse in the spotlight. It raises awareness and informs.
But information is useless in the hands and minds of victims who feel powerless to act on it. What makes abuse so difficult to walk away from is that the abuser creates circumstances to make his victims feel beholden to him...
