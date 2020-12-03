Flouting health protocols forcing harder lockdown

Look at what headstrong people who refused to adhere to regulation meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 have done! Their failure to adhere to health protocols aimed has the country teetering on the brink of going back into a strict lockdown again.



According to a News24 report, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has recommended regional regulations aimed at containing the spread of the virus in areas with high infections such as Western Cape and Eastern Cape...