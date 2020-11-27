Gogo busts patriarchal status quo

World needs more Mam Gee Six Fives to inspire others

Social media was abuzz with a rather interesting pop track titled Obani Lababantu.



For some it was the song. However, what was more captivating for others, if not most, was the person behind the song. At first glance, Mam Gee Six Five looks like any ordinary mom or woman who would probably be expected to be singing gospel. Her choice in genre and song is probably what caught everyone’s attention. It surely caught mine, to the point where I initially didn’t believe that it was an actual song. With the track swiftly gaining traction, I was led to Sbu Mpungose’s tweet – her niece, explaining who Mam Gee Six Five is...