Fantasy of sex that our bodies need a qualification to exist

Gender meanings have created a society that naturalises inequality

The issue of gender inequality is often positioned as a petty war between men and women, in which place and space is being unjustly encroached upon. It is often verbalised with rhetoric that reduces power relations to jealousy and bitterness on account of women who just can’t seem to accept their biologically sanctioned fate. That some of us were born with penises and others with vaginas is a fact, but what that fact means for our lives is but the tip of a very big iceberg – half of which is hardly even considered.



When we talk about gender, many foregone conclusions run ahead of us without a moment’s notice. The first conclusion is often that gender, categorised into man and woman, is a result of biological sex, categorised into male and female. The truth is firstly that neither of these things are linked by some force of nature, but that we have linked them as a way to organise and structure society. This organisation is made for the purposes of designating power...