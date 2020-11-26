Torching of trucks must stop

It has become a norm for South Africans in different sectors of society to resort to violence whenever they are disgruntled about something. The most important question though is, why are our intelligence services always caught off-guard by these types of incidents?



The latest being the torching of two trucks on the N12, near Daveyton, yesterday, which was part of the ongoing ructions over the employment of foreign drivers in the road freight industry. This has been going on for about two weeks now. Five trucks were set alight in the Free State at the weekend after nine were burnt in Mpumalanga last week...