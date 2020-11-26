SA should take a leaf from European clubs' book

Ngcongca's demise a reminder to honour our heroes

Just after hearing about the death of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, his former team RC Genk in Belgium paid him a tribute with the inscription: RIP Anele Legend Forever! outside their soccer stadium, Crystal Arena.



The wording was not only a remembrance but a description of what the Gugulethu-born defender meant to them. The four punchy words were a poignant melancholy to the team he represented with aplomb and diligence for 10 years. It is a norm in Europe that teams treat one of their own with utmost respect for the contribution they made while still serving them...