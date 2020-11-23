It is the party and not its leader that is the source of many of SA's problems

The end is high, and no one but the ANC is to blame

Other than Jacob Zuma’s walkout from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the most dramatic event that unfolded last week was the suspense caused by the threat of blackout made by protesting SABC employees.



That the SABC has always been the site of chaos we all know, but things seemed to have reached a climax this time round. The most interesting player in this whole saga is the ANC, which now opportunistically positions itself behind the workers who are fighting retrenchments...