Achieving goals cannot be a one-man show

True leaders are also team players in the workplace

It’s been said that true leaders are people who can manage a lot of stress, take charge when needed and be solely responsible for the groups/organisational success. This notion however is embraced by people who have little knowledge of what it entails to be a great leader. Being a leader is way past the point of being seen and getting all the credit for jobs well done. Leaders are ordinary people who have mastered the skills of management, emotional and psychological intelligence.



Leadership roles are influenced by a whole lot of factors; the world is full of surprises which require adjustments. The face of leadership has changed due to Covid-19, the most recent adjustment the world has had to make...