Our well-being depends on promoting our collective well-being and common interests
Solidarity needed to achieve systematic societal change
At the core of all industrial revolutions, from the First to the Fourth, are innovations in energy, technological advancements, the evolution of financial systems as well as cultural and political shifts.
People need jobs. Job creation needs to be matched to available skills. The government therefore needs to incentivise economic activity in those sectors that can absorb the country’s low and semi-skilled workers and those with less education. ..
