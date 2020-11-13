We can't afford to drop guard against Covid

As all sectors of the economy will soon resume full operations people safety from the deadly Covid-19 is in all our hands. It is now up to us, as citizens, to ensure that we follow all health protocols so that we can enjoy Christmas holidays freely with our families, not under a hard lockdown.



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night that the government was working towards re-opening all parts of the economy for full operation as quickly and safely as possible. “We are amending the alert level 1 regulations to restore the normal trading hours for the sale of alcohol at retail outlets. We are also opening up international travel to all countries, subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative Covid-19 certificate. By using rapid tests and strict monitoring we intend to limit the spread of the infection through importation,” he said...