We need to stop electing clowns and lunatics to the highest positions

Trump's rise and fall a lesson in dangers of populism

Donald Trump's arrival in the White House in Washington DC on January 20 2017 brought elation and jubilation to his fellow countrymen and women. Under the Trump administration and after years of madness one would suggest that it is important for voters in the US and SA to review the ascendancy of populism.



There are three things that we know about Trump. First, he lives on praise and flattery (a common trait of populists) and there is a likelihood that wrong decisions will get a vote of confidence. There were 63m voters who stood by him when comments about not wanting more immigrants coming from s**thole countries were reported. This included all those from south of the Sahara. He claims that his views are the reflection of how so many Americans feel about foreigners from Haiti, Mexico, Latin America and Africa...