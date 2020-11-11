Officer at roadblock asked for a kiss through the window
Some metro cops see women as objects for their sexual gratification
At five minutes to midnight this past Saturday, I was stopped by two Tshwane Metro Police Department officers at the Garsfontein Road off-ramp onto the N1 South in Pretoria. With flashing torches, the officers, who were conducting a roadblock, stopped my car and I duly obliged – because that is what law-abiding citizens do when given instructions by law enforcement officers. I would soon learn that sometimes, abiding by the law might be the most catastrophic decision a woman travelling alone in the middle of the night can do.
One of the officers approached my stationary car and requested my driver’s licence, which I gave him. After briefly inspecting it, he proceeded to shine the torch into my car, asking whether I had been drinking or if there was any alcohol in the car. I informed him that I do not drink alcohol, and therefore there was none in the car...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.