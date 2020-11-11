Officer at roadblock asked for a kiss through the window

Some metro cops see women as objects for their sexual gratification

At five minutes to midnight this past Saturday, I was stopped by two Tshwane Metro Police Department officers at the Garsfontein Road off-ramp onto the N1 South in Pretoria. With flashing torches, the officers, who were conducting a roadblock, stopped my car and I duly obliged – because that is what law-abiding citizens do when given instructions by law enforcement officers. I would soon learn that sometimes, abiding by the law might be the most catastrophic decision a woman travelling alone in the middle of the night can do.



One of the officers approached my stationary car and requested my driver’s licence, which I gave him. After briefly inspecting it, he proceeded to shine the torch into my car, asking whether I had been drinking or if there was any alcohol in the car. I informed him that I do not drink alcohol, and therefore there was none in the car...