Let's zoom in on wasteful expenditure
At times it is difficult to comprehend the disdain with which those placed in power in SA treat the public purse. If it is not downright looting, it is reckless spending of money that is meant to improve the lives of poor people in particular.
Municipalities that are meant to be the drivers of tangible change in our communities are often the biggest culprits...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.