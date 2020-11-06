Tshabalala's book offers wisdom which can help mitigate the violence in our society
Black men need to deal with their issues before they draw that gun
Having attended a number of virtual book launches and other online events that have been part of our lives since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown, it was refreshing to finally attend a live event, looking into the eyes of flesh and blood human beings – albeit behind masks.
The occasion was the launch of advertising guru and author Melusi Tshabalala’s new book Magenge, We Need to Talk...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.