Tshabalala's book offers wisdom which can help mitigate the violence in our society

Black men need to deal with their issues before they draw that gun

Having attended a number of virtual book launches and other online events that have been part of our lives since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown, it was refreshing to finally attend a live event, looking into the eyes of flesh and blood human beings – albeit behind masks.



The occasion was the launch of advertising guru and author Melusi Tshabalala’s new book Magenge, We Need to Talk...