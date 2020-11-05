Polling has become an obsessive preoccupation in the lead up to US presidential elections

Opinion polls not always perfect at predicting election results

In my work as a political analyst, I have been asked to predict the outcomes of elections here at home in SA, elsewhere in the world and even of contestations within political parties.



Predictions made by analysts, pundits and pollsters often rely on opinion polls. In modern politics, opinion polls receive a tremendous amount of attention and have become a somewhat obsessive preoccupation in the lead up to US presidential elections...