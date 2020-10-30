SA sinking deeper; save it now
"We are poorer than we thought we were.”
This is arguably the most sobering statement of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s mid-term budget delivered on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.