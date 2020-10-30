Businesses can't afford to let a good crisis go to waste

Covid-19 crisis could be a catalyst for SME success

Winston Churchill’s famous words, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”, may not sit well with small and medium enterprise (SME) owners who have just emerged from the single biggest disruption in business since the days the British Bulldog made those remarks, but they hold a profound truth: the Covid-19 pandemic may well be a catalyst for impressive SME success.



Make no bones about it, the pandemic killed many businesses and many more are on life support. Government’s spectacular failure has left many bitter and reaffirmed a long-held belief that the future of the SME sector lies not in government’s grandiose planning documents but in the private sector itself. ..