Videos of whites speaking African languages entertaining
Being multilingual handy for more than dodging debt collectors
When I was growing up, it was embarrassing to admit that you were in financial trouble. If you sensed that the furniture bought on hire purchase terms was about to be repossessed, you simply changed addresses.
In itself a costly exercise, but it threw the furniture company into confusion, kept it running around in circles looking for you, thus saving you the embarrassment of being the person visited by the trucks from Ellerines, Town Talk or Beares – not to deliver, but to repossess. Ouch!..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.