Videos of whites speaking African languages entertaining

Being multilingual handy for more than dodging debt collectors

When I was growing up, it was embarrassing to admit that you were in financial trouble. If you sensed that the furniture bought on hire purchase terms was about to be repossessed, you simply changed addresses.



In itself a costly exercise, but it threw the furniture company into confusion, kept it running around in circles looking for you, thus saving you the embarrassment of being the person visited by the trucks from Ellerines, Town Talk or Beares – not to deliver, but to repossess. Ouch!..