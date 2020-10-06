Outdated traditional roles don’t serve era they find themselves in
Boy child needs to be prepared for future reality of women's place in the world
The girl child’s politics and ideologies are already fundamentally different from the boy child and the gap will widen.
If boy children are not being shaped and prepared for this new world order, it is likely to get messy. It is no secret that we live in a totally different world than that of our grandparents and parents. The gender dynamics between men and women have shifted a lot quicker than we care to acknowledge...
