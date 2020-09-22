What SA needs for inclusive, sustainable economic growth

Last Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that most of the remaining restrictions to economic and social activities will be eased further to reopen the economy and allow a cautious return to social normalcy.



From a health and safety point of view, the marching orders are clear: in the absence of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, we have to continue with the new normal, so to speak, of washing our hands, keeping a two-metre social distance and wearing face masks to protect ourselves and others...