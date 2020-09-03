Columnists

Drones could change society for the better

By Jack Shilubana - 03 September 2020 - 09:44

Drones have become a constant feature of our lives, permeating various aspects of human activity.

They are fast being employed in many areas to bring about efficiencies, improve the speed of doing things while lowering costs, improving security, as well as enabling and guaranteeing food security...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X