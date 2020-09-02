Nurses' cruelty must stop
The ill-treatment of the poor and working class in public health facilities is a violation of a basic human right and must stop.
In yesterday's edition we reported on pensioner, Letty Mbonani, who discharged herself from Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, after she was assaulted and humiliated – allegedly by nurses. The 66-year-old from Vosloorus, also in Ekurhuleni, was admitted early last month after she had stroke...
