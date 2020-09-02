Fight poverty by subscribing to local content online
Subscribing to and viewing content made by a South African on YouTube is no different from buying a dress from a local designer. By doing so you are supporting a local business in both instances.
As a new university graduate eight years ago, I had hoped for a phone call or a letter of appointment from a prospective employer. My anxieties came from wondering whether my CV would be selected from the pile, secure me an interview, and ultimately get me the job of my dreams...
